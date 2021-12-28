Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj's husband, is yet to find out in March if he will be sent back to prison.

A bargain with prosecutors has allowed Petty to postpone his sentence from January 24 until March 30, 2021, Radar reports.

With the help of the federal authorities in March, Petty worked out a plea agreement in his federal sex offender case. Prosecutors decided to suggest a lesser sentence after he submitted a not guilty plea.

Prior to sentence, Petty reveals that he intends to submit an expert report to argue that he should not be jailed. Despite a mandated minimum sentence of five years supervised release, the husband of Nicki Minaj is still at risk of going to prison.

Petty claims that his expert needs more time to do the study.

When Petty's criminal trial was adjourned until March, a federal judge approved off on Petty's motion. Convicted felon will also be able to spend Valentine's Day with Nicki Minaj before he learns his fate in court.

When Petty and Minaj relocated from New York to California, he was prosecuted with failing to register as an unregistered sex offender. Due to a 1995 attempted rape conviction, Petty was ordered by the court to register when he relocates. Both he and the claimed victim were 16 at the time of their arrests.

Prosecutors said he forced the girl to have intercourse with him by using a sharp weapon. He was sentenced to four years in jail.

The claimed victim, Jennifer Hough, has filed a legal complaint against Petty and Minaj as well. According to her, they are trying nonstop to get her to retract her earlier claims. After the couple's associates came to her house to try to pressure her, she claimed in court.

When Minaj allegedly offered to pay Hough a settlement to back out, she says she rejected it down.

The case is probably out of Minaj's and Petty's minds right now though. Nicki Minaj shared a lovely new Christmas photoshoot of her baby Papa Bear on Instagram to show how much he's grown! The Minaj-Petty family wishes everyone with a wonderful holiday season by releasing a series of images of her 1-year-old baby Papa Bear on Instagram.

"Merry Christmas. May you receive everything your heart desires," Nicki shared. Nicki wore a black gown with a high slit and embellished fringe in the images. In addition to her red lipstick, she sported big curls in her hair.

