The Queen Mother may have passed away over the last two decades, but there are still secrets that are beginning to unfold, including her bizarre demand over a hilarious reason; what could this be?

According to Express UK, Queen Mother, Her Majesty's mom, had an odd request which was recently unveiled by the official communication after almost 30 years.

The royalty previously filed a complaint after low-flying jets disturbed her afternoon nap while staying in the highlands during one of her retreats.

RAF Central Flying School's Commandant-In-Chief got in touch with one of her staff to raise her concern to the Ministry of Defence.

The letter, dated August 12, 1993, reads that the issue was resolved immediately to grant the royal's wishes.

The outlet was able to obtain the letter, which reads, "Following your telephone call yesterday about low flying over the Castle of Mey while HM the Queen Mother is in residence I thought it might be helpful to confirm the arrangements that have been made."

Later on, the castle where she was staying received a "special protection," which kept low-flying aircraft flying over the area until she left later that month.

The letter went on to reveal they could not guarantee that any jets or planes could not be seen within the vicinity, but they ensure that the Queen Mother "is not disturbed."

Her Royal Highness usually sleeps in the afternoon after drinking her "first drink of the day," which is a strong combination of two parts Dubonnet and one part gin.

The Castle of Mey is located in Caithness. Queen Elizabeth II's mother purchased the home for a shocking price of $134 in 1952.

While visiting the area at the time, she immediately fell in love with the "semi-derelict fortress," which is located in Northern Scotland.

This was not the first time Her Majesty requested something from the government for her convenience.

In 1956, the royal also asked the Ministry of Works to repair some of the "mildew and leaks" within the Scottish castle's walls.

Other Bizarre Demands by the Royal Family

According to The Things, there are a few other bizarre requests made by royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth's demand for her corgis.

The outlet noted that Her Majesty treats her dogs as a part of the family, and she loves taking them whenever she goes.

The corgis reportedly have their personal chef who curates and cooks their meals based on the recommendation of a royal dog trainer.

