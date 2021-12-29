Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are as love as two people could possibly be!!

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer have been engaged since mid-October, and a source told People that, "She's over the moon...They're almost like high school sweethearts all over again. Neither of them ever thought they'd fall in love like this again."

After years of watching Kardshian's on-going and tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick, we are so happy to see Kourtney K so happy! And it's no wonder she is - according to those sources, everything just seems easy between them, which is just how it should be.

"He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children...Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well."

We also cannot WAIT for another Kardashain Wedding!

While Kourtney has never been openly against the institution of marriage, the source told People that, in light of her relationship with Barker, "her thoughts definitely changed when she and Travis became official. Those two spend all their time together and are madly in love."

Barker popped the question to Kourtney back in October. It came as a surprise to Kardashian, when they were in Montecito, California.

"Travis took Kourtney for a walk, and you could tell that she wasn't sure what was going on when she saw all the roses on the beach...Red and white roses were shaped into a heart. There were a lot of candles. They both looked very happy."

WE LOVE LOVE!

Even though the incredible series Keeping Up with the Kardashians over, we're glad that it seems the task of keeping up with them isn't proving too hard. (North is certainly doing her best to make it easy for us!)

Congratulations again to Kourtney and Travis!