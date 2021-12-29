Due to the recent surge of the new COVID variant, Omicron, it was another year where Queen Elizabeth had to cancel her annual pre-Christmas feast with the rest of the Firm.

But fret not, the Royal Family still managed to keep the Christmas spirit up for the monarch despite the loss of her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April this year. The 95-year-old changed her arrangements for Christmas and New Year at the last minute, deciding not to head to Sandringham and stay at Windsor instead, per People.

The outlet said that the Queen consecutively canceled the get-together due to the new coronavirus variant and case surge in the country. She also can't travel to her estate in Norfolk from late December to February 6, just like her yearly tradition.

The Royal Family Christmas

The royals have come together to support Queen Elizabeth on the day of Christmas. A report said that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles visited the Queen. Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and five of her great-grandchildren also followed and managed to be there for Her Majesty, per Express.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton spent the holidays at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, with their children, joined by some members of the Middleton family, and of course, her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Despite not being able to join the Queen, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis still managed to talk with their great grandmother through video calls.

One insider has claimed that the rest of the royal family "were still thinking of the Queen during the day."



Despite not having a good get-together with the rest of the Firm, the insider revealed that Middleton, instead, cooked a traditional Christmas roast.

They added, "While the family couldn't join together with the Queen as normal, the Cambridges reportedly took part in a video call to comfort Her Majesty, as well as chatting with Prince Charles and several other royal relatives."

Sadly, this year, only one royal couldn't celebrate with the Queen. It was confirmed that Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, was diagnosed with COVID-19 days leading to Christmas.

