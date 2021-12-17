If you're like most people, every time six-time Emmy Award-winning actress Betty White starts trending on Twitter, you have a tiny heart attack. (Come on Twitter, at least put a "don't worry" tag on the topic or something, jeez.)

This time, though, she really is trending for something fun, as the singular actress is planning on celebrating turning 100 on January 17, and she's celebrating her century-long life and her illustrious career with a movie made by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein.

The film, titled Betty White: 100 Years Young - A Birthday Celebration will follow her behind the scenes and on little walks through her day-to-day life, on sets, in meetings, in her office, doing charity work, and in her home - and she'll even bring us with her to her actual birthday party.

Of course, the movie would be incomplete without also celebrating her career, and it does, highlighting her time as Rose on Golden Girls, as Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, her hosting gig on SNL, and her famous Super Bowl commercial are just some of the fun clips included as some of her most beloved work.

The movie will also honor her major societal impact as the first woman to produce a national TV show, AND the first woman to get an Emmy nomination.

White will be joined by a host of her celebrity friends as she tells her life story, including Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, and Jimmy Kimmell, among many, MANY others.

Betty White: 100 Years Young - A Birthday Celebration will be shown in 900 select theaters nationwide on January 17 only. Tickets are on sale now - get them while you can!