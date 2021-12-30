Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky reportedly tied knots secretly last year.

Lady Gaga, who was previously engaged to Christian Carino and had a short fling with Dan Horton, found a new beau following the Super Bowl weekend in 2020. She made her relationship with Polansky Instagram-official with a photo of them cuddling up together in Miami days after dating rumors started to surround them.

But last year, the duo reportedly took another step by exchanging "I do's" in a low-key ceremony during New Year's Eve.

Last year's edition of New Idea published an article with the headline, "Lady Gaga's Getting Married!" The magazine claimed that the Mother Monster was scheduled to tie knots with the business mogul less than a year since they began dating.

"Gaga has been close to marriage before, but she knows in her heart that Michael is the one," a source said. The singer also planned to have a "New Year's Eve I do's."



The insider also noted that no details about the nuptials were made public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So instead, the duo reportedly opted to have a small celebration with select family members and friends in attendance.

Are Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky Already Married?

One year after the claims were made, Lady Gaga remains legally single, although she still dates Polansky.

Although they still have not exchanged their vows yet, the duo has been spending their time closer together amid the pandemic. Still, they recently acted like they are already a married couple, and the time they already shared together made their relationship stronger now.

In November, a source told People that the tech investor is not actually in a rush to get engaged with Lady Gaga. They added that the couple bonded over their focus on their respective charities.

Polansky currently serves as the executive director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has been showing her support toward young people suffering from mental health issues through her Born This Way Foundation.

"Michael is very sweet and supportive," the source went on. "He is hardworking as well, so he appreciates her focus. They are a great team."

Polansky also became Lady Gaga's greatest source when her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was attacked and two of her dogs were taken. The singer also told The Hollywood Reporter that her dogs and Polansky are her whole life.

