In 2021, not only did the adult members of the royal family make headlines, but there were also a few additions owing to the birth of new royal babies.

Princess Eugenie, for example, welcomed her baby, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, into the world. Princess Beatrice and her daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi were also welcomed.

Lilibet Diana, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child, was born in June.

So, in 2021, which young royal did fans Google the most?

The New Sussex Baby

Lilibet Diana got a lot of attention in June 2021 as her birth wasn't expected to be in that month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the big news on their Archewell website, which read, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter ... She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Lilibet was named by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, Lilibet's family nickname. Diana's middle name, Diana, is a tribute to her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

Despite the attention Lili has received since her birth, she does not appear to be the most Googled royal kid.

Which Royal Child Has Been Googled the Most?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby Lilibet Diana isn't the most-Googled royal kid, according to Design Bundles. Archie Harrison, Lili's older brother, isn't involved.

According to reports, the future King Prince George's name was the most entered on search engines.



With over 200,000 Google searches, the eight-year-old is apparently the most famous royal youngster on Instagram, with around 700,000 hashtags.

Princess Charlotte, his younger sister, comes in second, with five times the number of hashtags and searches as the royal children on the list following her.

Prince Louis, the youngest of the Cambridge children, finished in third.

Archie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child, is ranked fourth, while Princess Leonor, the daughter of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, is ranked fifth.

She is the heir to the Spanish monarchy.

Lilibet Diana, on the other hand, is in eighth place after only six months, with 42,000 monthly searches and over 10,000 Instagram hashtags.

