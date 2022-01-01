Rumor has it that Jackie Chan is at the edge of retirement as his wife pleads for him to prioritize their strained marriage over his successful yet hectic career.

In terms of his relationship with his partner and former actress, Joan Lin, the action star is apparently stuck between allegations of an extramarital affair resulting in a "lovechild scandal" and his "massive workload" alongside a jam-packed schedule.

One report claims that Chan is "getting forced into retirement" by his wife after rumors of his infidelity had scandalized her to the point of pleading him to quit acting and the whole film industry despite having several projects on the way.

Jackie Chan to Retire Soon?

According to an article by the Globe via Suggest, the "Rush Hour" star is working "too hard" these days after securing multiple projects that are currently in progress and receiving over $360 million in his bank account. However, it seems like no money can please his wife as Lin is adamant about his early retirement as she allegedly insists that the actor halts everything and stops working altogether.

Although Chan has already stopped engaging in work that involves martial arts, a source close to the Hollywood star revealed that "he's still busy as ever producing and starring in movies, and that leaves little time for Joan." The article mentioned that the reason for Lin's sudden request is so that they can "spend more time together" as a couple.

The publication also confirmed that circulating cheating allegations revolving around Jackie Chan had been the one from 22 years ago when Miss Asia 1990, Elaine Ng, gave birth to his love child- Etta, in 1999.

Jackie Chan's Marriage and Affair

At that time, the producer admitted to the transgression and said that "it wasn't a mistake I could easily fix by saying, 'I'm sorry.'" At the same time, his wife apparently told him not to worry about her and to deal with his actions' repercussions.

If Lin can tolerate her husband getting another woman pregnant, then their marriage will survive through this obstacle. Another insider said that "she's not going to divorce him, but she's not going to be pleasant about it either!" Additionally, there is no official statement that the actor-turned-director will have an early retirement soon.

On the topic of his scandalous affair, sources reported that although Elaine Ng refused to accept any support from the action star when Etta was born, things have changed. The former actress has been jobless since 2015 after her own daughter first accused her of child abuse and cruelty.

In 2017, Ng attempted to get in contact with the father of her child to ask for monetary support since the burden of their daily expense and Etta's $3,000 monthly tuition fees had been too much for her to handle alone. Still, Chan refused to give them a single cent of his fortune.

