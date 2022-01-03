Miley Cyrus just had the most inspiring wardrobe malfunction of all time.

During her New Year's Eve special Miley's New Year's Eve Party, the rock star's shirt came untied only a few words into her 2022 rendition of Party in the USA. Now, Cyrus is far from the first to have a live-airing wardrobe malfunction. Who could forget Janet Jackson's Superbowl nip-slip or Lil Nas X's SNL pants-rip performance?

Miley Cyrus began 2022 with a wardrobe malfunction. #MileysNewYearsEveParty pic.twitter.com/D3BF4JNA0X — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) January 1, 2022

But Miley Cyrus's malfunction was meaningful.

After the random, upside-down year we've all been through, watching someone handle a crisis with that much composure is inspiring. Everything about the televised moment encapsulated the exact energy that we should all be walking into 2022 with. Here are the 8 lessons we learned from Miley Cyrus's wardrobe malfunction about the energy we NEED to take into 2022. (Don't worry, we have some of her iconic numbers from the other night sprinkled in here, too!)

1. Get Real About What Needs to Change

When her shirt came undone, Miley Cyrus did not spend time fighting to make the shirt work. She turned around, walked off-stage, and quickly put on a blazer that she had worn earlier in the night. Life throws random problems in your path, but instead of trying to plow through, make like Miley and make a change. Don't waste time fighting with something that isn't working. This energy is sure to breed success in your 2022 year.

2. Go Back to Go Forward

When Miley Cyrus went off stage, she put on a blazer that she had worn earlier on in the night. Cyrus (or whichever wardrobe person grabbed the blazer in a show-saving moment, we see you and we thank you) did not go into crisis mode. She grabbed something she knew worked. Though the world can get significantly crazy (and significantly strange), oftentimes solutions that worked once will work again. Even though this year may seem a little weird, you don't have to reinvent the wheel.

3. Stay Calm and Fix It

When s*** hits the fan, it can be hard to keep your head. When her silver shirt broke, the singer looked down, said, "Alright," and set about fixing the problem. She did not make a scene, even while PERFORMING IN FRONT OF THOUSANDS. If Miley Cyrus can keep her cool while being watched by the world, you can do it when you're alone in your room, trying to figure out how to move forward! YOU GOT THIS!

4. Just Keep Singing!

She did not miss a BEAT of Party in the USA. Not. One. Beat. Even when she walked back to leave the stage, she kept on singing. That is what we all need to do this year. We know already that this year is not going to be a normal one. Especially now, when we expect the unexpected, we can continue forward. Even if things seem terrible, just keep singing and, eventually, you'll make your way out! (It's the 2022 version of "Just keep swimming!")

5. Support Each Other

Even though we should all keep singing, sometimes you have to leave the stage. When Miley Cyrus walked off to deal with her wardrobe problem, her team STEPPED UP. They kept playing with the vigor of seasoned professionals that know how to keep the show going. Her backup singers belted out, making what could have been an awkward moment a beautiful remix. They kept going with so much zeal and passion that when Cyrus re-entered the stage, she was able to jump back in as if she had not been gone at all. In these difficult times, people may not always be able to keep up with the world's demands. When you see one of your group has to step off stage for a moment, help them out. Make it easy for them to come back.

6. Don't Mock Others for Their Unexpected Problems

I was genuinely moved by the crowd that was there to see this performance live. Just ten years ago, what happened to Miley's shirt would have been a scandal. The tabloids would have been all over it. The crowd would have paused awkwardly or started laughing. But this crowd: HEROES. They kept dancing. They sang out. They cheered when she returned! When people get knocked down, don't laugh. Give them the support to get themselves together again and celebrate them when they come back!

7. Laugh About Your Mistakes

While you shouldn't mock others when they are down, you need to be able to laugh at yourself. It is the best possible way of making it through the hard times. Miley Cyrus joked, "Everybody's definitely looking at me now...I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage." When we are able to laugh about the things that go wrong, we are better able to move forward, towards the things that will go right. This drive to move forward is what we should remember through 2022.

8. CONFIDENCE!!!

Miley Cyrus is totally, unabashedly her rock star self. It takes a GREAT amount of confidence and self worth to lose your shirt on stage, come back, make a joke about it, and carry on through the rest of a phenomenal importance. 2022 is your year. Make like Miley and be CONFIDENT!

In just one performance, Miley Cyrus showed us the path to leading the best 2022 we possibly can. She said, "Tonight's show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us." Thanks Miley. Happy 2022 everyone!