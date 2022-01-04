Barack and Michelle Obama got bombarded with a split buzz after the former First Lady threatened to file a $175 million divorce.

Before the new year came, reports about Barack and Michelle's impending split emerged. National Enquirer first reported that Michelle prepared to "slap" her husband with the whopping amount of divorce settlement.

A source revealed at that time that the Obamas' marriage was on the verge of breaking, and it was up to Barack if he wanted to save it.

The report added that Barack and Michelle started arguing over their finances, especially due to the matriarch's lifestyle. However, Michelle reportedly defended herself since she could actually support herself alone.

With that, her lawyers warned Barack he would lose more in the divorce court more than what she could spend in her lifetime.

The $175 million divorce was also caused by Barack's tendency to lose his shine. Previously, Michelle enjoyed being the First Lady. But since he left the office, the wife was desperate to leave him.

Are Barack, Michelle Obama Divorcing?

The report has several misleading claims that tried to outshine the Obamas' marriage.

As for Michelle's ludicrous spending, she had been a top author for three years because of her memoir, "Becoming." It suggested that she got all the money she wanted to spend for herself, and she did not affect their finances as a couple at all.



In addition, Obama has been consistent in expressing his love toward Michelle - before and after his stint as the former POTUS.

In fact, he constantly shares social media posts where he sends his wife heartfelt greetings during a special occasion. For instance, he once gave her an extraordinary nickname on Mother's Day 2020.

"Even if you can't give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today. Thank you and Happy Mother's Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama," the former president said.

Barack also said Michelle has the ability to "make it all possible" as a wife to him and a mother to their two daughters -- Malia and Sasha.

Barack and Michelle said their "I Dos" on October 3, 1992, and it is safe to say that their marriage has gotten stronger since then.

