Brian Laundrie has been reportedly making public sightings in the past months, causing people to urge the authorities to arrest him.

It has been evident already that the skeletal human remains found in the Carlton Reserve were those of Laundrie following autopsy and anthropologist's tests. This still made the fugitive a person of interest in Gabby Petito's disappearance despite his death.

However, internet users started bringing his name on the table, suggesting that he was still alive and that his parents successfully manipulated the police.

On Twitter, several users spoke up and claimed they found Laundrie in several areas.

One user continuously tagged FBI Denver and said, "FBI should be looking for Brian Laundrie since it was forwarded it to them for the search. Tip# 155-m51311 to FBI. See attachment. Saying Brian Laundrie is alive and is in Switzerland."

The same user sent the same tweet to News Nation Now and WFLA's official Twitter accounts.

Meanwhile, another added that he was in Florida biking freely along a country road. A surveillance video seemingly supports the claims, and the news outlet that uploaded the clip titled the video with "Possible Brian Laundrie Sighting in Florida, Surveillance Video Shows."



However, the users found out upon checking the link that the latter report was posted months ago.

Still, another sighting was reported aside from claiming that he is in Switzerland.

Brian Laundrie Alive: Where is the Fugitive?

The new claims came a day after a Twitter user shared a photo of a man walking in a parking lot whose features seemingly resemble Laundrie.

"Just wanted to let everyone know I saw Brian Laundrie today. That's all," the user wrote.

The man in the photo was also bald, like the fugitive. He also had a growing beard that looked similar to what Laundrie had. But the users in the comment section said it was not Gabby Petito's fiancé.

Meanwhile, an email reportedly submitted to a court by an unknown sender also made a bizarre claim about Laundrie still living freely.

The Sun shared a copy of the email, which says, "Brian Laundrie is still alive."

"...[A] photo of Brian Christopher Laundrie running down from the street caught on CCTV on December 3, 2021 is attached," the email went on.

The same image was the same CCTV footage reported last month, featuring a man with his backpack on and running through a neighborhood.

