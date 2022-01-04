It's always great when a celebrity can laugh at themselves, like when Snoop Dogg mispronounces their name on a national stage.

Ben Affleck, while being nominated for his role in The Tender Bar at the 2022 Golden Globes nominations, had a bit of a funny moment when rapper Snoop Dogg, who was the emcee, read his as, "Been Aflac." Snoop, realizing the mistake, immediately apologized.

But the story doesn't end there.

While appearing on Monday's The Kelly Clarkson Show, Affleck was more than kind about Snoop's slip of the tongue,

He did get the emphasis a little off, yes. It's funny because I always grew up and I thought, like, 'Affleck? What an incredibly ugly name.' Now it sounds like the duck commercial. Aflac!

He went on to regale the audience as to how this certainly was not the first time his name has been mispronounced.

When I was a kid, my parents, I always remember them, like, in the days when people would call you up for a magazine subscription or something and they would go, 'A. F as in Frank. F as in Frank. And I was always like, 'Why did they always do that?' And I realized as I started looking through the mail we would get and it would always be like, 'Mr. and Mrs. A-S-S-L-I-C-K.' I was like, 'Oh, I see!' You'd hate to have that misunderstood.

With a name as famous as his, Ben Affleck has nothing to worry about these days.

The Tender Bar, which has garnered Affleck a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 7th.