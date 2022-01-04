Brian Laundrie's parents reportedly keep the fugitive's notebook to hide the truth about Gabby Petitio's murder.

Before the new year began, more internet users who still seek justice for Petito accused Chris and Roberta Laundrie of keeping the notebook to themselves. The public believes that Laundrie's notebook might contain information that would help the authorities to finally solve the case.

When it was first found beside the skeletal human remains in the Carlton Reserve, the FBI never revealed more information about it except a hint that it might contain details about Petito or Laundrie's death. Former FBI profiler Jim Clemente, who is not connected to the case, told CNN that the notebook was wet when it was found.

Still, he said it could be recovered to learn what's inside of it.

However, due to the lack of updates, people assumed that the notebook was already in Chris and Roberta's possession. They even added that they would not hand it to anyone to safeguard their son and hide the facts about Petito's death.

But that does not seem to be the case at all.

Where is Brian Laundrie's Notebook?

On Twitter, WFLA and News Nation Now correspondents revealed new details about the case, including the truth about the notebook.

Brian Entin revealed that the notebook is, in fact, in FBI custody. Chris and Roberta are also said to be trying to take possession of it as part of the process of taking over Laundrie's estate.



"Nichole Schmidt filed to obtain Gabby's belongings that are in the Laundrie home or in police custody. Rick Stafford and I are trying to work this out cordially," he quoted Bertolino.

Entin added that the FBI revealed they still do not know what's in the notebook that was found near the site where the fugitive killed himself.

Meanwhile, JB Biunno also received a response from FBI Denver about the case, saying that there is no available information as of press time.

This dismissed the reports that Chris and Roberta immediately claimed the notebook due to the potential information it has. It has also been reported since the beginning that it was turned over to the FBI as the lead agency in the investigation.

