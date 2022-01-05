Despite many documented infidelity scandals, can Khloe Kardashian continue to forgive Tristan Thompson?

After becoming entangled in another incident when personal trainer Maralee Nichols claimed she was pregnant with his kid, the notorious NBA star stated he wouldn't take care of his supposed third child.

Tristan had failed to pay his child support.

They eventually got into a court dispute with Tristan, who claimed he wouldn't be involved in the kid's life, and attempted to resolve the case with the baby mom without the need of attorneys or judges.

In a text viewed by Us Weekly, he allegedly sent frightening texts to Maralee.

He recently confirmed that he is the father of Maralee's child. He expressed regret for his prior remarks and promised to maintain a positive connection with her and their son.

Tristan Thompson, who has been dating Khloe Kardashian on and off for quite some time, has issued a public apology to the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

He said in an Instagram Story, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

He went on to say, "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

A source close to the Good American entrepreneur, on the other hand, told Hollywood Life how the mother of one feels about the public apologies.

"Khloe is glad to see that he took responsibility for, and owned up to, being the father of Maralee's son."

The source continued, "It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that."



Is Khloe, on the other hand, prepared to forgive him once more?

"Khloe doesn't care about his apologies since his words mean nothing to her now," the person claimed. She has lost faith in him and will never be able to trust him again."

Khloe Kardashian is said to have been repeatedly injured by the basketball star and has decided not to shed any more tears for him.

She is hopeful, though, that he will continue to be a good father to his 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and be there for her.

Khloe is now believed to be concentrating on herself and her baby because she believes she is entitled to more than what Tristan offers her.

