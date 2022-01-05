Football player Sterling Shepard and model Chanel Iman are calling it quits after four years of marriage, according to Us.

The New York Giants wide receiver officially filed for divorce in June of last year, according to sources. The pair had apparently quietly separated months before, and the same source noted that "they are going to try and remain civil and friendly towards each other."

This split comes only two years after the birth of their second child, and may come as a shock to any fans of theirs, who have only heard them sing each other's praises thus far.

"She takes care of me like no one ever has...I mean, the closest thing to [compare it to] is my mom, so I love everything about being married to her. She's one of a kind," he told Us magazine after the birth of their daughter.

"The main thing is just me trying to carve out a little time in my schedule and her trying to carve out time in her schedule because we're both pretty busy. That's the toughest thing about it, but we find a way to get through it."

Sources speculate that it may have simply been the weight of their dually busy schedules on top of the responsibilities of parenting their two daughters, Cali and Cassie, that led to the split.

Even so, it is nice to hear that they plan on remaining friends.

