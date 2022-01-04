Queen Elizabeth II reportedly prepared her final acts as the reigning monarch due to her worsening health.

In 2021, Queen Elizabeth II faced the worst events that were incomparable to what happened during the annus horribilis. From losing Prince Philip to Prince Andrew's legal battle, Her Majesty dealt with so much heartbreak that it seemingly affected her health.

With her health reportedly worsening, Her Majesty reportedly set her final acts as she nears her deathbed.

National Enquirer reported that Her Majesty is doing her best to tie loose ends before her reign ends. She reportedly knows she is already in her final days, thus, she wants the monarchy to be in smooth operations before saying goodbye.

Her "deathbed plans" include not letting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to the Palace again.

"She's horrified henpecked Harry gave in to Meghan's ultimatum - it's me or them - before they sensationally quit royal duties and moved to California in 2020. Her Majesty has had enough. Harry and his family are banished forever - along with the titles they need for Hollywood success!" a source said.



But aside from the Sussexes, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles have also caused Queen Elizabeth II's wrath.

Is Queen Elizabeth II On Her Deathbed Already?

First and foremost, there is no way Queen Elizabeth II is already on her deathbed since she successfully recorded her annual broadcast for Christmas 2021 while looking fine.

She knows her reign will end soon, but nobody has an idea when her last day will be.

In addition, it is implausible that she started taking action against Prince Harry and Meghan by banning them from entering the Palace. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to distance themselves from the royal family, the duo maintained a harmonious relationship with Her Majesty.

She proved that she was well enough that she did not let anyone break her tradition of delivering her yearly Christmas speech for the royal fans. It was first given by King George V in 1932, and the tradition has continued since then.

The royal family's monarch uses the address to reflect on the issues the UK and the world faced at the time. It also serves as a more personal and direct way to give people positive national and global events to outshine all the negative ones during Christmastime.

With that said, it is safe to say that Queen Elizabeth II remains healthy and active despite her recent health scares.

