A report has been made regarding Nate Hobbs expected return to the football field after his recent DUI case last Monday, January 3.

According to ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders rookie nickel cornerback may return to play on Sunday night, January 9, in a potential playoff elimination game against Los Angeles Chargers, according to their interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

In a statement the coach left on Wednesday, "Obviously, we take that extremely serious, organizationally and certainly within our team. So based on what we've learned, at this time, we expect Nate to play. It's a legal matter and other than that I have really nothing else and we'll leave it at that."

Hobbs DUI Case

Last Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a call that morning reporting that a driver was asleep in a vehicle parked on the exit ramp of The Cromwell Hotel parking garage. As said by the enforces, the driver was identified as Hobbs, also claiming that he failed a field sobriety test.

The player was then transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for DUI, as per the source.

"The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law," they said.

READ ALSO: Jason Derulo Out of Control in Las Vegas? Netizens Makes Fun of Singer for Attacking a Troll Who Had Mistaken Him for Usher

Hobbs' Career in NFL

In the course of Hobbs career for the Las Vegas Raiders, he has played in 15 games, ranking fourth on the team with "an interception, two passes defensed, a force fumble and a sack among his 67 tackles," as stated by the publisher.

Despite the decision made by the coach, it was recently reported that Hobbs has a court date set for May, as per TMZ. The news regarding Hobbs came following Henry Ruggs III's fatal car crash, which has caused a 23-year-old woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog to pass away.

The said source also claimed that Ruggs was also hit with a misdemeanor charge after gun possession under the influence of alcohol, making him face up to 50 years behind bars if convicted.

#Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia's statement on Nate Hobbs being arrested early Monday morning on a DUI charge. pic.twitter.com/Oi40YMxlpx — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) January 3, 2022



READ MORE: Josh Homme Threatened To Kill Ex-Wife Brody Dalle's Boyfriend? More Horrifying Move Done By Singer Explored