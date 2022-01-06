Will Gordon Ramsay retire soon?

Having an interest in cooking at the young age of 3, Ramsay grew up to become one of the most popular and influential chefs of his generation. He even expanded his career by appearing and spearheading several cooking shows while managing his global restaurant group, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants.

Now that he is 55, thoughts of retiring might be seeping into his mind already. But the celebrity chef clarified that his days are not over yet.

In his new interview with Thillest, Ramsay said he is not going anywhere yet as people are yet to see the end of him and his career.

"Do not underestimate the power of an old man," he said after asking the possibility of his "Hell's Kitchen" ending following the 21st season.



According to Ramsay, he got into the business in his early 40s. Although he is getting older, he made sure he would be healthier and fitter in the next few years by joining triathlons. With that, he reportedly could go for another 30 seasons.

Gordon Ramsay Wants to Do More

Elsewhere in the interview, Ramsay expressed his desire to work with Bobby Flay. He has been trying to collaborate with the celebrity chef for years. However, they constantly face scheduling conflicts.

"I'd make him cook off with me first and I know I would cook him under the table, head start included," Ramsay said. "Bobby, I'm waiting!"

For now, he makes himself busy with "Next Level Chef." He serves as the executive producer of the show while mentoring the contestants alongside Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

As for the reason why he made the show, he revealed that he created it during the pandemic when the restaurants shut down. With the show, Ramsay started taking negativity into something that could be creative while people stayed in their houses.

He also said that the health crises made people realize how important eating is and communicating while having a meal together. Ramsay also gave his all while making the show, spending a whopping amount to complete its set.

"It was a big production and it cost literally $4 million just to erect that steel. And I'm a control freak, so I wanted each kitchen to have those dimensions: a basement with dilapidated fridges, fryers not working, stoves putting out hardly any temperature, and blunt knives," he said.

Despite cashing out a huge amount, he successfully made a state-of-the-art kitchen everyone dreams of having.

