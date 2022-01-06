Kanye West no longer wants Kim Kardashian as he found a new fling already.

West had been trying to win Kardashian again soon after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star started dating Pete Davidson. He recently showed how desperate he was to rekindle their romance by purchasing a $4.5 million home on the same street as Kardashian.

But the chasing game is seemingly over for the "Jesus is King" rapper as he had been photographed with his reported new fling, Julia Fox, this week.

On Tuesday, the rumored new couple watched the "Slave Play" at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre in New York City. However, multiple news outlets confirmed that it was not truly the first time they spent time in public. After New Year, the duo reportedly had dinner in Miami.

A source then revealed to People magazine that West started pursuing her instead of Kardashian, and the rapper was "very happy to be there" with her.



"He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia stayed for the whole after talk. She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him," the source added.

Who is Julia Fox?

Fox has been one of the rising actresses in Hollywood, but she is best known for appearing in Adam Sandler's 2019 "Uncut Gems."

Before being spotted in public with West, Fox welcomed a baby boy last year with Peter Artemiev. Although she is still married, she reportedly started having relationship struggles with her husband in the past weeks.

Fox also shared that Artemiev has been an absent father and alcoholic drug addict through her Instagram Stories.

"This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It's wrong!!! It's not fair," she wrote, as quoted by Page Six. But the husband has since denied her claims and said he was saddened to hear the false statements.

Meanwhile, in terms of her career, Fox is said to be happy with where she is right now, although her fans expected her to grow more following "Uncut Gems." She told Interview Magazine that she is unfazed by fame.

According to the actress, reaching that fame level helped her still be alive today.

Neither Fox nor West already confirmed their relationship.

