Is Tristan Thompson no longer a Sacramento Kings player?

After first saying that the kid Maralee Nichols was carrying wasn't his, the basketball star has been making headlines in recent days.

A DNA test, however, confirmed that he is the father.

The team's fans won't be seeing much of the father-of-three on the court anytime soon, according to reports, because the coaches are "fully aware" of his baby drama.

He was intentionally benched during his previous game, according to Hollywood Life, due of his "distracting" baby scandal.

On Jan. 3, the 30-year-old acknowledged that he was the father, and the Sacramento Kings were scheduled to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 4.

"Tristan's coaches were fully aware of the info that was out there about him and thought that playing him in LA of all places would have been a horrible idea," a source told the site.

The coaches didn't want the distraction to take over the game, according to the source.

Tristan did not participate in the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 4, which the Lakers won 122 to 114.

"Sacramento still lost to the Lakers, but it was agreed before the game that he shouldn't participate, and they went forward with that plan. They want it to be forgotten by the end of the week, and everyone can move on at least when it comes to on-court NBA circumstances."

Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, showed his support for Tristan by holding up his shirt for the media to see after the game.

Fans of the Kardashians lambasted Corey for his action, especially because Tristan had cheated on Khloe.

Tristan Thompson apologizes to Khloé Kardashian after DNA test proves he is the father to Maralee Nichols' son:



“Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years.” pic.twitter.com/rafIHNLBp2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 4, 2022

Tristan Thompson Confesses The Truth And Apologizes

He instantly turned to Instagram after the paternity test proved that he is the father of Maralee Nicholl's kid to tell his fans that he accepts full responsibility for his conduct and has opted to raise the boy with Maralee.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

In a follow-up post addressing Khloe, Tristan said she "didn't deserve this" and posted his apology.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

