Khloe Kardashian has just gotten her heart broken once again after Tristan Thompson admitted that he fathered another child.

In his Instagram Story, the NBA star said,"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He also called out Khloe, saying how much she doesn't deserve the "heartache and humiliation" he caused her.

But now, it seems like Khloe Kardashian has had enough.

An insider told E! News that the Good American founder is "still very upset and it's been hard for her to accept this."

"After everything they have been through, he was still saying one thing and doing another. She knows she deserves so much better."

Another source revealed to Us Weekly how True Thompson's mom is "very disappointed and hurt by him," and there's no way Khloe will ever forgive him.

But Tristan will continue to co-parent their daughter, and that's about it.

"Khloe is all about trust and loyalty. She feels disrespected. She's ready to move on."

And it seems like the Kardashian fans are also ready to move on.

khloe gonna start dating post malone to keep up with kourtney & kim https://t.co/BknHKD743u — dylan mckay’s porsche mechanic (@normalblahgs) January 4, 2022

Khloe Kardashian To Date THIS Famous Person

Fans of the Kardashian sisters are begging Khloe to start dating Post Malone.

The discussion all started when one Twitter user said, "I give it 2 weeks until Khloe is dating Post Malone."

The Twitter user seemed to reference those around the mom-of-one who choose to date musicians and not the average handsome men lately, including her sister Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian with Pete Davidson.

Other fans seemed enthusiastic about the potential news, with one person saying, "This is a match made in heaven!" about Khloe and Post Malone's pressured relationship.

However, other Post Malone fans that they shouldn't.

One Twitter user explained, "Why would either of them date each other if they're not into each other."

"Not to mention dating a Kardashian wouldn't really put Post in a position he'd be comfortable in I don't think."

Another Post Malone fan said, "Don't worry everyone, he's got a type and we all know it's not Kardashians."

Does Post Malone Have A Girlfriend?

Post Malone has had numerous women he dated in the past few years, but the musician likes keeping his personal life private.

As of writing, he hasn't disclosed any news about his current girlfriend.

