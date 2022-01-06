Is Kanye West a petty person?

On New Year's Eve, the Yeezy mogul was photographed out on dates with Julia Fox and was even mobbed by numerous ladies.

But this might all be a PR scam, according to Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, who feels it's all a "desperate attempt to make her jealous."

As their relationship grew more serious, Kim began to enjoy her new partner Pete Davidson in the Bahamas in 2022.

Despite his romance with the "Saturday Night Live" star, Kanye has publicly pleaded with the KKW Beauty entrepreneur to accept him back, including at a number of his performances.

He pleaded with Kim to "come back to him" just a few weeks ago, but was thereafter seen on dates with the "Uncut Gems" actress.

An insider told The Sun, "Kim thinks it's comical Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days."

The source added, "She knows it's not serious and is just typical hijinks from Kanye."

But despite the alleged desperate attempt, Kim Kardashian reportedly doesn't care because she's over him, including "his little game," which isn't working anymore.

"All she cares about right now involving Kanye is raising their four kids and making sure they have a happy life, that's it."

Making Kim Kardashian Jealous

Meanwhile, according to another Globe claim, the "Jesus Is King" rapper has been hooking up with various models in order to make Kim jealous.

Since the rapper doesn't have any plans to go into a serious relationship with the models, he is reportedly making them sign paperwork to ensure they can't run after him later on.

Their informant disclosed that these ladies are obliged to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

The ladies should be thankful, according to the insider, because Kanye is "giving them a ticket to his realm and access to his intellect."

Kanye's final resort, according to reports, is to make Kim jealous, and the only way to accomplish so is to show her that there are a lot of women interested in him.

"Kanye has a very fragile ego; he wants to feel that he's being acknowledged. In his opinion, having dozens of lovely ladies fawning over him equals respect."

"His true purpose is to make Kim jealous and want him back since he's still utterly fascinated with her," they continued. "Of course, it's not going to work. Kim will see right through it in a second. But no one can tell Kanye that - he's on a mission."

Still, these stories should be taken with a grain of salt because there is no confirmation that anything is going on behind the scenes.

