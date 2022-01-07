"I'm sorry, but I have to put it back in," is not something soothing to hear after a fall.

The 355 is without question one of the most higly-anticipated action movies of 2022. The powerhouse cast of women leading the charge are sure to bring some of the highest quality, superspy stunts we have ever seen. However, with super stunts comes super risk. While filming one of Jessica Chastain's incredible stunt, the actress found herself being moved from the set to the hospital.



When the star went on the The Late Late Show with James Corden to promote the show, the star told a gruesome but thrilling story about this on-set accident. Chastain had elected to do a lot of her stunt work herself. With one jump, however, the actor recounted, "I had fallen and hit my head. I misjudged the distance. I heard a crack." Which, typically, is not something you want to hear when you fall on your head. Within this fight-sequence fall, Chastain banged her head on a marble floor. After her fall, her stunt double came up to her and said, "I'm sorry, but I have to put it back in." Chastain recalled being very nervous, "sitting there and I'm like, 'Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What's happening?'" The stunt double, it turned out, was taking quick and necessary action to push a bruise back into her head. After that, the star took a precautionary trip to the hospital.

We are so glad Jessica Chastain is feeling better, and we can't wait to see her in The 355!