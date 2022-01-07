Puppy Love! Cardi B Reacts to Little Boy With an Adorable Crush on "Little Cardi B"
Sometimes, we all need to be reminded of what love is. In a short, but sweet Tweet, Cardi B reacted to a video featuring the most adorable little boy confessing about his "favorite crush," a girl named Kayla who resembles the American rapper.
Originally uploaded to TikTok, the video shows a little boy being interviewed. The little boy is asked if he has a girlfriend in school, to which he responds that he only has a crush. The little boy then proceeds to gush over Kayla, how pretty she is, and how she looks like Cardi B.
OMGGGG 😅 https://t.co/pXZj7vKQMa— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 7, 2022
Understandably, Cardi B's fans tweeted the video to the star, drawing her attention to the short clip. In her own tweet, Cardi B reacted with a brief "OMGGGG ." We're sure she's flattered by this show of puppy love. We hope Kayla was watching when the boy declared his feelings on national television - it was super cute!
