Sometimes, we all need to be reminded of what love is. In a short, but sweet Tweet, Cardi B reacted to a video featuring the most adorable little boy confessing about his "favorite crush," a girl named Kayla who resembles the American rapper.

Originally uploaded to TikTok, the video shows a little boy being interviewed. The little boy is asked if he has a girlfriend in school, to which he responds that he only has a crush. The little boy then proceeds to gush over Kayla, how pretty she is, and how she looks like Cardi B.

Understandably, Cardi B's fans tweeted the video to the star, drawing her attention to the short clip. In her own tweet, Cardi B reacted with a brief "OMGGGG ." We're sure she's flattered by this show of puppy love. We hope Kayla was watching when the boy declared his feelings on national television - it was super cute!

