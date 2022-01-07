James Corden has become another of the late night hosts to catch Covid!

The Late Late Show with James Corden host tested positive for Covid-19, causing the show to be put on a temporary hold until January 8th. The hilarious star has told fans that he is, "completely fine." We are glad to know that this virus will not be keeping him down for long. Corden credits his mild symptoms and overall good-feeling to being both vaccinated and boosted. Just yesterday the star tweeted, and then instagramed the tweet, a message about his health. He said, "I just tested positive for Covid-19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say that I feel completely fine. The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x" We are sure he will be back to his old self very soon!

Corden is not the only late night host to test positive for the virus as of late. He is in good company with Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon testing postive before him. Meyers tested postive on Tuesday January 4th, posting on Twitter a similar message to Corden, "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) The good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)" He has also put his show on hold for the week. Fallon tested positive in late December. The host took to Instagram to say, "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed," Fallon wrote. "Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job - and also thanks for putting me in the 'What 'chu talkin' about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news."

We can't wait for everyone to feel better!