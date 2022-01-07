Speculations believe that James Corden was in negotiation regarding his pay, asking for a big raise which has put the rest of his late-night show crew in rage.

One report from National Enquirer via Suggest stated that "The Late Late Show" host has "no plans to share his wealth" and wants to "eat up his show's success" by getting the $5 million pay.

An insider told the outlet, "He's trying to get more money for himself, but doing nothing to make the show a happier place to work." Apart from that, they also added, "While James puts himself out there as Mr. Nice Guy on camera, he is rarely warm or even kind to his staff."

The Two-Faced Corden?

Aside from what the informant said, the comedian was also described as "a bit of a diva" to work with.

He was even compared to fellow late-night show, "People love working for Jimmy Kimmel," another source said. "But it's a different story at Corden's show, where there always seems to be the threat that he's looking for something better."

"To say he isn't well-liked is an understatement," they explained, "He likes to pit his most talented people against each other. He seems to get a kick out of seeing people squirm."

However, despite the rumors, no outlet could further prove the negotiations of the celeb where he could take home the "$5 million payday" he wanted.

On the other hand, Corden's sister, Ruth, once said in an interview that her brother's naturally "the quietest," which could possibly explain the "rarely warm" accusations. She even said, "James is probably the most introverted of the three of us."

READ ALSO: James Corden Under Attack For 'Insulting' BTS' Fanbase ARMYs in the Latest 'The Late Late Show' Episode

Recent 'Late Late Show' News

Meanwhile, "The Late Late Show" has been paused after reports saying that James Corden contracted COVID-19. As a result, the CBS late-night show will be off-air until January 18, as per Deadline.



However, the comedian confessed that he feels "completely fine" in an Instagram post, as he completed his second dose of vaccination and got his booster. "Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x," he concluded in his statement.

The "Late Late Show" will air a replay in the coming weeks and will return with new episodes soon.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Removed From 'The Voice' After Finishing One Season? Singer Brought' Disappointment' After Becoming New Coach [REPORT]