Speculations believe that the newly engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits.

One report believed that the two "cooled off" after they decided to celebrate the holidays separately, putting their less than one year of getting engaged to a stop. In contrast to that, some also refute that they are just in a "nontraditional" relationship.

As per Life & Style via Suggest, sightings of Woodley and Rodgers together are said to have been minimized over the past few months after announcing their surprise engagement which happened last year.

No More Weddings?

An insider said to the article, "Nonexistent is closer to the truth, they didn't even spend Christmas together - and the wedding is off!"

It is also known that the couple has career obligations to take care of, which requires them to spend their time apart. But, rumors believe that the Green Bay Packers quarterback is not working to "keep the romance alive" with his partner.

"[Rodgers isn't] pulling his weight and is never around. He chose football over her, and she's devastated," the informant added.

Is It True?

As of now, no reports can confirm that the two have decided to break up over the holidays. In contrast to what Suggest investigated, there is "no reason to believe" that they actually split, and the reason for them to split is unclear, to begin with.



Aside from that, no evidence can tell that there is tension left between the two. But neither of the two has addressed the split rumors.

Meanwhile, a source from People has revealed why it is often for them to be spotted together. And that is because of them being in a very "nontraditional relationship" that does not require them to blast each other on social media.

"Shailene and Aaron are still together. It's not odd they don't post about each other on their birthdays in that sense, and are very private about things," the source said.

It was February 2021 when Rodgers announced that he was engaged to the "Divergent" star at the NFL Honors award, where he thanked his "fiancée" in his acceptance speech.

