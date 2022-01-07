Tom Cruise leaving the Church of Scientology after years as its poster boy?

According to Life & Style, the action movie star is not just the church's poster boy but also its heir.

Tom, on the other hand, has avoided discussing the contentious religion in recent years. There are now allegations that he has ceased making large contributions to the church.

"Tom hasn't publicly addressed it yet," a source told the site, "but his allegiance to Scientology appears to have eroded."

"It's as though he's in a covert battle with David Miscavige and the church."

Tom Cruise apparently began to doubt certain of Scientology's doctrines and practices, according to the source.

It also irritated him that after John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston were stricken with cancer, the church refused to help them.

"The church must recognize Tom would produce a ripple effect in the celebrity sphere, and others would follow suit and break free," the insider continued.

"This might be the most serious problem Scientology has ever faced."

Alec Baldwin Interested In Joining Scientology?

According to a prior story by the National Enquirer, Tom Cruise wants to assist Alec Baldwin following the "Rust" shooting mishap a few months ago.

The "Mission Impossible" star is so familiar with movie set disasters that he uses firearms and armor in his films.

As a result, he's rumored to be providing Alec some pointers on how to handle weapons on set. Tom is also attempting to recompense Alec for his assistance when he first joined Scientology.

"Alec is unique among Tom's film colleagues in that he actually put himself out there and very articulately defended Tom's engagement with Scientology," their source stated.

"That's a major deal because everyone knows Alec is speaking from the heart about this." He just believes it is un-American to insult someone for their religious beliefs."

"Scientology's door is always open to Alec, and no one would be shocked if he gave it a try," says a source close to the "Boss Baby" actor. Alec is not an opponent of the church or its adherents, and as a result, he and Tom will be lifelong friends."

The Facts Behind These Rumors

Tom Cruise is said to be leaving or has already left the Church of Scientology, according to many reports. It hasn't occurred yet, though.

It's advisable to take the news about Alec Baldwin entering the church with a grain of salt.

