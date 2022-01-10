Many internet investigators couldn't believe that Brian Laundrie is dead, more than a few months after it was announced his remains were discovered.

Just before his remains were found, he was named the only person of interest in the disappearance and murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito, after human remains found in the Spread Creek area of Wyoming wilderness near Grand Teton National Park belonged to the 23-year-old.

According to the final autopsy results, Petito's cause of death is due to strangulation.

Laundrie's parents reported him missing when he went hiking in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre preserve in Florida, and didn't return.

At the time, a search warrant had been issued for the Laundrie residence, and officers were observed entering inside and taking boxes and other stuff out.

The FBI issued a public alert at the time, urging anybody with information about Laundrie's location or time in Wyoming to contact the authorities.

Bones were discovered in the Carlton Reserve a month later, and after many examinations, it was determined that the remains were those of Brian Laundrie.

Unfortunately, people following the case are not convinced that he is dead.

They think he's just on the run in Switzerland or Mexico.

But internet sleuths found a vital clue that shows he is still alive and the subject of a search.

According to @ManofTheLibrary on Twitter, "Brian Laundrie still has an active federal arrest warrant as of January 8th, 2022."

"This proves that the FBI is still searching for him and needs legal justification to detain him if he is found. He is listed as a safety risk to the community."

In the document, along with the tweet, it is said that the Eligibility of Case will allow a detention order because of the "serious risk defendant will flee."

In "Reason for Detention," the court doc said that Laundrie should be detained because "there are no conditions of release which will reasonably assure safety of any other person and community."

The screenshot of the document was taken from PACER, Public Access to Court Electronic Records, an electronic public access service for US federal court docs.

In the replies, Twitter users are convinced that Brian Laundrie is "not dead "and believes that "Yes, he did flee."

According to Quora, a legal notice can't be served against any dead person or entity.

"Arrest warrant is issued against a specific person only. If that person does not exist, the arrest warrant will be rendered invalid."

