Bob Saget bravely opened up about his COVID-19 in a podcast, seemingly predicting he might die because of it.

Saget left the whole world in shock after his family confirmed his untimely death this week. In a statement to CNN, the actor's loved ones said he died on Sunday before asking everyone to grant them privacy amid trying times.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement said.

Saget was found lifeless in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. While the cause of his death remains unknown, he eerily said he might die because of COVID-19.

A week before his death, he sat down for an interview on the podcast, "A Corporate Time with Tom & Dan," and revealed that he was previously diagnosed with the dreaded virus. He did not confirm the exact date, but he hinted it only happened recently.



For the last time, he unleashed his comedic side and debated whether he had the omicron or delta variant. He also talked about his friend, Norm Macdonald, who died last year due to cancer. He said that Macdonald handled his health issue with dignity by keeping it a secret from almost everyone.

A news outlet noted that he sounded ill during his podcast interview, and the hosts themselves talked about it soon after dropping his phone.

Bob Saget's Update: Actor's Autopsy Completed

While new details surrounding his death continue to emerge, the Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany confirmed to Yahoo! that they completed the autopsy.

His statement shed some light on whether the late "Full House" star died due to an illness or if foul play was involved.

"An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," he said.

Stephany added that the cause and manner of his death remain unknown. The investigation might also take 10 to 12 weeks to complete.

Bob Saget was found in a supine position, seemingly hinting that he probably died in his sleep.

