Queen Elizabeth II would reportedly leave Windsor Castle after her life was put in danger following a break and enter incident last year.

To safeguard herself, Her Majesty reportedly decided to adopt new living arrangements with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Woman's Day magazine reported in its latest issue that Queen Elizabeth II no longer feels safe in Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle following the recent armed intruder incident. Amid her worries, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to the rescue that they want her to move into an apartment next to the Kensington Palace.

An insider said that it makes sense that Prince William and Kate want her near them.

"With Prince Phillip gone, she's alone, aside from a handful of trusted staff, rattling around Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle - which, due to its sheer size, is terribly difficult to protect. William and Catherine have been worried about her long before an intruder shook everyone up," a source said.



Everything reportedly happened with a lucky coincidence as the Cambridges had a renovated neighboring apartment. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly used the same flat after their wedding in 2018.

Is Queen Elizabeth II Truly Moving Near Kensington Palace?

There is no way an insider would know - and spill - the future whereabouts of the Queen, especially if they want her safe.

The fact that the magazine revealed the next "potential" residence of Her Majesty put her in danger even more.

In addition, the royals and their staff started being extra careful despite the authorities already holding the suspect in custody. According to Thames Valley police, the royals already knew about the armed intruder who failed to break into any buildings on Christmas day.

The 19-year-old man reportedly had a crossbow and used a rope ladder to get into Berkshire's grounds.

"An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police," Supt. Rebecca Mears said, as quoted by The Guardian. "The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time."

She added that the incident would not cause wider danger to the royal family or the public.

