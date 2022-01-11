November last year when Kendall Jenner made rounds on the internet for wearing a very revealing dress to one of her best friends' wedding. The supermodel broke her silence regarding the issue and briefly explained her side more recently.

Taking to her Instagram account, the bride Lauren Perez shared a series of photos to look back on the "greatest night of 2021."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was featured in the photos wearing the infamous black cut-out dress. (check out the pictures below)

One user pointed out that what she wore to the occasion was "inappropriate," and they were "embarrassed" for her.

Another fan defended Jenner by writing, "if the bride herself doesn't [give a f****] why do you care? Relax."

Perez then chimed into the conversation, writing, "tell 'em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!"

Kendall Jenner briefly addressed the situation, saying she had asked permission from the bride beforehand.

"Obvi asked for your approval in advance too we love a beach wedding," the model wrote.

The Controversial Dress

Jenner wore a Monot Spring Summer black dress designed with geometric cut-outs that barely covered her chest.

She posed for a video along with her best pal Hailey Bieber and shared it on Instagram stories, which were later reposted by fans all across social media.

The dress amassed mixed reactions from fans. Some supporters loved the concept of the dress, saying it's "iconic."

Since the wedding took place amid the Astroworld Festival scandal of Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, many critics called her out for being insensitive about the victims.

"Imagine wearing and posting this five days after nine people died at a concert you went to lead by your brother-in-law. "I aM bRoKeN," one user pointed out.

Kendall Jenner Loves Wearing Risque Outfits

Since Kendall Jenner is a model, she has to wear stylish outfits at every event she attends, and she's not afraid to go with sheer dresses to show her body.

Last year, the supermodel turned heads when she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala. She wore a sheer crystal-embellished gown by Givenchy Haute Couture.

She said her choice of clothing was an homage to Audrey Hepburn's "My Fair Lady."

