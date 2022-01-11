Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family received mixed reactions from the media and royal fans as their move was unpredictable. More recently, two podcast hosts claim that the so-called "Megxit" has taught the royal family a very powerful lesson which was apparent over the holidays; what could this be?

According to Royally Obsessed podcasts hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito, members of the firm learned a valuable lesson about "working together" since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their role as senior royals.

Holt believed the departure made a significant impact, and it was shown on ITV's "Together At Christmas" holiday broadcast where members of the family cooperated as "one team."

"Even though they are a family, perhaps they're always going to be a little bit, you know, put out if someone's on the front page and they're not. When it's something they've been really bigging up," she said. (via Express UK)

The Sussex's shocking move is said to have taught them that "they need to operate as one team and one family."

The hosts also gushed about the festivities during the Christmas carol service, saying it's nice to see every member "turning out together kind of thing and the power of them as a whole unit and really using that" was interesting.

They also hoped that the royals would get through the competition and competitive phase and turn it into something to show their "different talents" and "different powers."

The Christmas Carol Special

Kate Middleton, along with other celebrity singers like Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding, as well as the Westminster Abbey choir and more, gathered together in an ITV special called "The Royal Carols: Together At Christmas."

The event was filmed on December 8, but it was broadcast around the United Kingdom on Christmas eve.

The Duchess of Cambridge spearheaded and hosted the event with the help of her husband, Prince Charles.

The concert aimed to pay homage to the hard work of people working in the frontline and organizations who have helped out other people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the outlet, the special was supposed to be aired through the BBC, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly disappointed by the documentary "The Prince and the Press," and offered to broadcast through ITV instead.

