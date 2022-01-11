SImon Cowell, often described as being a "cold" judge in "America's Got Talent," is actually very sweet in real life. He proved it by making a cute proposal to his girlfriend Lauren Silverman - and she said yes!

Page Six has confirmed that Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are engaged after 13 years of dating.

In Barbados, a source revealed that Cowell, 62, asked the 44-year-old socialite to marry him during a recent family vacation, where he owns a residence.

What made the proposal sweet was not really the fanfare, but the fact that he did it in front of their respective children.

In front of Eric, the couple's 7-year-old son, and Adam, Silverman's son from a previous marriage, Cowell went down on one knee.

"It was super sweet," the insider said of the beach proposal, adding, "They're good together."

In 2004, while Silverman was married to real estate magnate Andrew Silverman, a friend of Cowell's, the couples-to-be met for the first time.

The Silvermans divorced in 2013 after 10 years of marriage, the same year Lauren and Cowell made their romance public because they had a baby on the way.

Lauren's husband filed for an at-fault divorce, citing adultery as the main reason. While the messy divorce ultimately got finalized, in the divorce settlement, there was a strict stipulation that lasted until January 2015, which stated that Simon was required to stay away from the couple's son, Adam, or face heft up a $50,000 penalty.

He then said that he had an affair with Lauren, 45, when she was married to her husband Andrew, 45, at the time.

"[The affair] is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone," he said in an interview years back. "It just happened ... But then, of course, you have a baby, and you look at the baby and you kinda go, 'This is what happened from it.'"

In addition to Terri Seymour, Cowell has previously been linked to celebrities such as Carmen Electra and Dannii Minogue.

Cowell revealed in a 2021 interview with the UK's OK! Magazine that he knew his relationship with Lauren was unique after surviving quarantine together during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic together.

"COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that's when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other's company or not," he said. And we really really did. The romance is still alive. We're closer than ever."

