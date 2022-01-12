Jennifer Aniston has been dubbed "disconnected" and "tone-deaf."

In the midst of the epidemic, Hollywood celebrities take extra precautions when working on any project.

Restrictions, such as being in a "bubble" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, remain in place when they film for episodes and series.

However, while it is only natural given the present circumstances, insiders told the Globe that this has had a significant impact on Aniston's life right now.

The "Friends" star is said to have grown "stuck" and "tone deaf" to reality, as well as "disconnected" from daily life.

She apparently limited her social circle to solely her famous buddies.

Aniston is alleged to have been working in "Zone A" alongside other celebrities.

However, she is said to be doing the same thing outside of work these days.

Aniston is accused of living alone in her estate and of having severely reduced her network of pals.

According to the sources, the "Murder Mystery" actor now has to have a "reality check" and re-learn how to create real relationships in real life.

Jennifer Aniston's 'Disconnected' Status: The Truth

The rumor of Jennifer Aniston being unplugged, on the other hand, remains unconfirmed.

The sources did not present any evidence to back up their claims.

However, she did lose some of her pals as a result of the epidemic, stating that she cut off some of her friends.

This is due to the fact that these buddies apparently refused to receive COVID-19 immunizations.

Aniston apparently did the same thing with other friends in her network, although she didn't publish their immunization statuses.

Given the pandemic's movements, Aniston said that it was a "unfortunate" occurrence in her life, saying that receiving the shots and declaring her status is "a moral and professional duty."

She also talked about how she was bullied due of her vaccine views.

READ ALSO: Zendaya's Ex-Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Wants Another Chance? Tom Holland Should Be Quaking In His Boots

'The Morning Show' Renewed For Season 3

Jennifer Aniston's Apple TV+ show "The Morning Show" has been renewed for a third season, which means she'll be busy in the coming months.

The cast will continue to be led by Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

There's also a possibility that the blonde beauty will be directing an episode of the show, telling Harper's Bazaar last year, "if there's a season 3 of 'The Morning Show,' I want to direct one of our episodes."

READ MORE: Drew Barrymore Heartbreak: Is Her Talk Show Getting Canceled Despite Her Effort and Massive Fanbase?