Is Zendaya going to have to pick between two men?

Jacob Elordi, her ex-boyfriend, is reportedly "secretly yearning" for another shot with his "Euphoria" co-star, according to OK! magazine.

The two were said to have a close friendship and that sparks may fly again when they began production for the third season of the blockbuster HBO drama.

Zendaya's current boyfriend, Tom Holland, has every right to be concerned, according to insiders.

While the "Spider-Man" star wishes for his relationship with Zendaya to survive, it has been suggested that "out-hunking" Elordi might be difficult.

Due of their hectic schedules, Zendaya and Holland are also apparently having difficulties.

The couple's relationship is strained as a result of their job schedules and frequent travel apart.

The Truth About Jacob Elordi Wanting Another Chance with Zendaya

No proof has been found to back up the outlet's claims.

The media and its sources have provided no evidence to substantiate accusations that Jacob Elordi would desire another opportunity with Zendaya, rendering the entire narrative suspect.

Because neither actor has spoken out, it's advisable to take OK magazine's report with a grain of salt.

Why Did Jacob Elordi and Zendaya Break Up?

When reports of the "Euphoria" co-stars dating surfaced, fans were ecstatic, but their hearts were quickly dashed when Jacob Elordi and Zendaya split up in 2020.

Despite never formally acknowledging their relationship, their covert romance didn't last long.

According to E! News, they began as close friends before "becoming romantic" shortly after the first season of the HBO program ended.

Neither Zendaya nor Jacob Elordi have spoken out about their breakup or the cause for it.

the way zendaya and jacob elordi are actually dating. pic.twitter.com/NUG7Xqmj14 — jamie dornan gg nominee (@v0guedakota) February 3, 2020

READ ALSO: Drew Barrymore Heartbreak: Is Her Talk Show Getting Canceled Despite Her Effort and Massive Fanbase?

Jacob Elordi's Girlfriend

Jacob Elordi began dating supermodel Kaia Gerbel a few months after his breakup from Zendaya.

On September 1, the same day as Zendaya's 24th birthday, the two were seen eating dinner together.

A source told E! News at the time. Despite the fact that they are not dating, the former MTV star wishes for something to happen between them.

"Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there."

They added, "They both have very chill personalities and similar interests. Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him."

Their romance also didn't last very long.

But now, it has been reported that Elordi is dating Olivia Jade Gianulli.

READ MORE: Bob Saget's Final Heartwarming Words Before Death and Possible Cause of Death Revealed