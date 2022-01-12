Sidney Poitier, the incredibly inspirational actor known for his work films such as In the Heat of the Night, Lilies of the Field, and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, passed away on January 6th, 2022.

As an actor and an activist, the positive impact that Poitier had on the world and the people in it is undeniable. Breakout star Jonathan Majors from the hit Netflix film The Harder They Fall (and soon to be an active part of the Mavel Cinematic Universe,( wrote a letter to the late icon, to pay much deserved tribute to his incredible life.

Majors opened his letter by pointing out how Poitier taught him how to respect himself and, through learning that respect, eventually went on to become the acting superstar he is today.

My name is Jonathan, I am an actor, and there are a few things I'd like to share with you - and whoever else may read these words. When I was 14 years old, a young Black boy in Texas, I found myself in lots of trouble, similar to the children your character dealt with in your 1967 picture To Sir, With Love. I remember one scene in particular: You, Mr. Thackeray, were fed up with your class, and during this particular morning's ruckus, you had finally had enough. You began to lay down the law and did so with such elegance, precision and clarity. The event of the moment was to instill respect in the classroom, but the cheat sheet was to achieve that respect by first encouraging the members of the classroom to develop their own self-respect.

This spoke to Majors, inspiring him to respect himself and look towards the future.

In this future, he carried Poitier with him as an ever present role model. In his dorm room at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, he hung a photocopied black and white headshot of Poitier on the wall. This became a symbol for Majors to stay strong and to power through. He wrote:

"I can't tell you how many times I cried in those early years of school looking up at that taped-up printout of you, wondering how to be me and still do this acting thing, to stay on the mission, to remain brave."

Poitier is not only an icon, but a symbol of bravery.

Majors closed his letter, the entirety of which can be read on The Hollywood Reporter, with warm praise to Poitier for all of the change he affected in the industry.

You forced an entire industry and world to change their hearts, to see past the fear, past the bigotry and box office, and in doing so lifted the stories and the lives of Black America, of the marginalized, and of the unsung, and you did it all with grace, passion, fire, charm and style. For that, we love you. And for all you've built and taught us, we thank you. Bravo, Mr. Poitier. Bravo. We've got your back!

These powerful words perfectly celebrate the incredible life of Sidney Poitier. Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends.