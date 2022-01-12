Leave it to Dave Grohl and his fellow Foo Fighters to to turn a haunting experience recording their latest album into a full length horror comedy.

Known for their innovative and oftentimes hysterical music videos like Everlong - and, most recently, Love Dies Young, starring Jason Sudiekis channeling Ted Lasso as an over the top swim coach to the Foo Fighters synchronized swimming team - the band and Open Roads Films just dropped a trailer for the film Studio 666.

In the film, the Foo Fighters move into a creepy looking house that has been made into a recording studio to make their tenth album. Little do they know, it is inhabited by evil spirits hell bent on possessing the band.

The film stars, of course, the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee, along with comedians Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin, and a cameo by Lionel Richie.

In an interview with NME, Grohl talked about the inspiration for the film, which happened while recording Medicine At Midnight. He claims that while recording in a 1940s Encino, California house, something didn't feel quite right. Grohl went into eerie detail about the experience,

When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was fucking on. We started working there and it wasn't long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned. Or the setting we'd put on the board, all of them had gone back to zero. We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn't put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room.

He continued,

And we'd fucking zero in on sounds within that. And we didn't hear any voices or anything really decipherable. But something was happening.

But whether you believe in the supernatural or not, either way, fans got a new album and a film out of the ordeal. And that ain't bad.

Studio 666 will be haunting theaters on February 25th.