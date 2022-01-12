Diane Kruger undeniably CRUSHED it in the iconic film Inglourious Basterds, but did you know that Quentin Tarantino almost didn't want her to audition?!

While Kruger has gone on the record to say that her professional relationship with Tarantino is a positive one filled with respect, the story that got these two professionals working together is dynamically fascinating.

On an episode of the podcast Reign With Josh Smith, she explained:

"He [Tarantino] didn't want to audition me because he saw a movie that I was in he didn't like...So he didn't believe in me from the get-go. Literally, the only reason he auditioned me is because there was no one left to audition."

It takes a commendable amount to, with confidence, walk into a casting room with Quentin Tarantino when you already KNOW that he does not think you should be there. But for the sake of Inglourious Basterds, we are so glad that she powered through!

Not only did the star make her way into the room with an impressive amount of confidence, she beat every obstacle that was in her way. She continued to recall on the podcast,

"I had to pay for my own flight from New York to go to Germany because he wouldn't, even though, obviously, he's American, but he wouldn't see me in the US."

When you know you are right for a part, you know. That is something that no national border can bar. At the end of the day, the star says she decided, "I'm just gonna do that and prove to him that I can do it," and we are so glad that she did.