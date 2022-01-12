What happened to Adam Sandler?

Many posts on TikTok are being circulated regarding the death of the Hollywood actor.

The posts made users believe that something happened to Sandler and that he may have been dead.

Is Adam Sandler Dead?

A social media video on TikTok alleged that 55-year-old Adam Sandler died by drowning.

As soon as the video went viral, social media users immediately expressed their concerns.

One person even wrote on Twitter, "Hey, You okay? There's a tik tok going around saying you are dead. If so, That's really sad bc you are a great actor and I love watching movies that you star in."

However, the TikTok user known as Gio.yurr revealed that it was nothing but a "sick joke."

According to HITC, users immediately commented on the video upon the confession, with one person saying, "I paused after I read and felt pain for a good couple of minutes."

Another said, "Damn bro u scared the s--t out of me lol."

A third person remarked, "I told my roommate I'd never cry over a celeb death...BUT Adam Sandler!!!! I don't wanna live to see that day."

Adam Sandler isn't the first celebrity to fall prey to such hoaxes and wild claims.

Is Adam Sandler Alive?

Adam Sandler is very much alive and well that just a few days ago, he even paid tribute to Bob Saget by sharing a tweet.

He said, "Great man. Funny as hell. Such a nice person. Love to Bob and his whole family."

Sandler also maintains a presence on his official Instagram account, with almost 12 million followers.

And more recently, two of his old movies, "Just Go With It" and "The Longest Yard," became Netflix's top ten most viewed movies.

Other Celebrity Death Hoax

In 2011, it was claimed that Dwayne Johnson died after falling off a mountain.

But then he retaliated on Twitter by saying, "I would love to meet the person who is starting rumors of my death - to show them how a dead foot feels up their a--."

Some pranksters came up with a Facebook page titled "RIP Morgan Freeman."

However, the 79-year-old veteran star took to his Facebook to debunk the claims, saying, "Like Mark Twain, I keep reading that I have died. I hope those stories are not true... But if they are, I'm happy to report that my afterlife seems identical to my life when I was alive."

