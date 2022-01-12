While promoting "The Drew Drew Show's" upcoming season on CBS Mornings, the actress-turned-host revealed why she has not moved on like her ex-husband - settling down with a new guy. She even cried about it, claiming this is the first time that she spoke out loud the real reason why she has not dated ever since her divorce.

Discussing her dating life with Gayle King, the actress, 46 shared a clip from her own show where she herself can be seen breaking down while talking about her love life with Queer Eye star Bobby Berk. In the clip, Drew has became quite emotional, prompting Berk to hold her hands.

"I don't know how to date with kids,' the mom-of-two revealed as her voice cracked and her eyes teared up. I'm not there yet. I have two young girls and I'm like... I don't want to bring people home," Drew stated. "I think it would take me a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before I could even ever introduce them to my daughters," she added.

Drew is a mom of two girls, Olive, 9 and Frankie, 7. These are her kids with ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she was married to for a total of four years, between 2012 and 2016.

Barrymore's eyes welled up with tears when Berk further lauded her for being such a conscientious parent and referred to her as a "wonderful mother."

ALSO READ: Chris Noth Looking Older Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations, 'Sex and the City' Season 2 Jeopardized?

After posting the video, King asked Barrymore what brought her to tears.

"I never said out loud that I don't know how to date with kids,' she replied, then went on to explain why she cannot be like her ex-husband, already happily remarried.

"My kids' dad is happily remarried with the most wonderful woman in the world, Allie. My children have this extraordinary stepmom. And our processes have been different, and their side of the street is so functional, and whole, and happening. And I think I've been on the sidelines in a beautiful honoring purgatory," she explained.

The actress further opened out on the effect that being a single mother had on her romantic life.

"I've been saying that it's me, it's my choice, I'm not ready, I want to wait. I don't think I've said out loud that it's really because I have these two daughters," she said. "I don't even talk about my kids actually because I think that we probably have to get to know each other first," she added.

She said not only was she dating sparingly for the past years, she could not also be bothered to actually step out of her house.

It's not surprising that she is single for the past six years. "'I'll go on an occasional date, but that's only in the last two years. It took me four to even step out there." she shared.

ALSO READ: Not Like Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik Looking for 'Plus Sized' Girlfriend Online?