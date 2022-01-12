After weeks of fan speculations, Kylie Jenner's assistant may have dropped a hint that the beauty mogul has finally given birth to her second child with Travis Scott.

The entire baby speculation began in August 2021 when an insider told Page Six that Jenner was expecting her second baby, and her whole family was "thrilled" by the news.

The following month, the two confirmed the news through a heartwarming video.

Over the holidays, many fans had speculated that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" had already given birth after putting all their pieces of evidence together, including the time when Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram stories to share a photo of them watching "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."

In the snap, a baby bottle filled with milk can be seen.

More recently, fans pointed out that another piece of evidence is Jenner's assistant, who also posted a photo on the social media platform.

According to Style Caster, Maguire Amundsen took to her stories a few days ago, saying she's traveling somewhere.

She also shared a photo of herself with a suitcase and a hand-carry bag ready to go in an unknown place.

READ NOW: Queen Elizabeth II Concern: Monarch Feels Anxious As She Gets Ready For Prince Harry's 'Most Shocking Claim Yet'

The latest fan theory is Amundsen headed to Los Angeles, California, to help her boss with the arrival of her new baby.

However, despite the ongoing speculation, Kylie Jenner herself has not publicly confirmed whether she had already given birth or not.

Even if the rumors are true, it's unlikely for her to announce the big news soon, like what she did with her pregnancy.

Fans can remember that Jenner also hid the news of her baby, True Thompson. The beauty mogul later explained her side of the story during the "KUWTK" reunion mid-last year.

Jenner revealed she "shared so much" of her life to the public, and her first pregnancy was "a lot" for her personally.

"I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone's opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself," she said.

Kylie Jenner Not the Only Kardashian-Jenner Member Who's Pregnant?

Recently, many fans are also speculating on Kourtney Kardashian, saying she's currently pregnant with Travis Barker's baby.

The Poosh CEO has been sharing random photos on her Instagram stories, and fans alleged that the symbolism behind the "avocado" is pregnancy.

It all began when Kardashian shared a picture of herself drinking water from a champagne glass. She also shared numerous photos of an avocado.

Per a fan quoted by Us Weekly Magazine, when a woman is pregnant, her baby is the size of an avocado.

However, Kardashian has yet to confirm the news.

READ ALSO: Ryan Kavanaugh on the Post-Pandemic Future of the Film Industry and the Movie-Going Experience