Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet ended their fairytale-like marriage, and fans shared their opinions about it.

Momoa and Bonet confirmed their split through a joint statement on Wednesday, saying they freed each other to be who they are learning to become.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~That we are parting ways in marriage," the duo said.

Following the heartbreaking news, fans started sharing their sadness online and offered heartfelt messages to the estranged couple despite their decision. But some of them also made jokes out of it and declared they became single now that the "Aquaman" star is available.

One said, "Jason Momoa is getting a divorce. My time has come."

"Jason Momoa is now single... I knew there was a reason I still hadn't met the man for me," another wrote.

But kidding aside, people are left devastated as the power couple's love story had always been an inspiration to others, especially since Momoa did everything he could to marry the woman of his dreams.

A fan penned, "I always made Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet's love story as an example of a couple who beat the odds. Their love story was extraordinary (the age difference, how Jason got his dream girl, how he's friends with her ex-hubby, Lenny Kravitz, etc). It's a shame they had to separate."

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Ended Their Ideal Love Story

The divorce filing came years after the pair met at a jazz club in 2005. It was a dream come true for the "Game of Thrones" star as he had an eye on her since seeing her on TV.

In 2017, he told James Corden on "The Late Late Show" how he told his mother when he was 8 years old that he "wants that one." He then pledged to stalk Bonet for the rest of his life and get her.

READ ALSO: Ben Affleck Trying to Fix Relationship With Jennifer Garner While He's With Jennifer Lopez, New Buzz Claims

Fortunately, their meeting eventually led to their marriage in 2017. They welcomed their first child together, Lola, in 2007 before having son Nakoa-Wolf the following year.

Momoa also became a parent to Bonet's daughter with Lenny Kravitz, Zoe Kravitz.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon ALMOST Lost His Life Due To THIS Life-Threatening, Undiagnosed Disease [REPORT]