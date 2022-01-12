Nick Cannon revealed the once-undiagnosed disease that almost claimed his life.

Cannon took his time to look back and recall the darkest moment in his life when he suddenly felt something off in his body.

During Monday's episode of his talk show, "Nick cannon," the rapper spoke up about his scary journey before and after he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that harmed his life ultimately.

According to Cannon, he suddenly experienced a mysterious illness that almost led to his death.

"At the time, I had no idea it was lupus. And, you know me, I always got to have a camera on, so I literally would just open up my phone, grab my camera and I would just talk to the camera," he said.

The host then shared black-and-white clips summing up the experiences he went through because of the disease. Cannon talked to a doctor in one part, recalling how he suddenly felt an excruciating pain in his right side while playing in the snow with Mariah Carey and their twins at that time.

He also suffered from shortness of breath. The event prompted them to visit other doctors to help them find out what was happening to him.



It turned out that Cannon had two blood clots in his lungs, which can be considered a life-threatening medical issue. After learning the news, he reflected on his life and thought of overcoming the new challenge.

The last scenes of the video showed the rapper avoiding cupcakes and junk foods before quitting a radio show to focus on his health and improving his lifestyle.

Nick Cannon Embraces New Life After Lupus Diagnosis

In the past years, Cannon has been openly talking about his physical and mental health struggles.

In an article shared on Lupus Foundation of America, he revealed that he was diagnosed with lupus kidney disease (also called lupus nephritis). He reportedly suffered from other symptoms, such as fatigue and swelling in his knees.

"It was explained to me that it was an autoimmune disease, and, if I managed it properly and took the proper medicine, that it wasn't life-threatening," Cannon said. "I had to be extremely careful, get on the proper diet, get the proper rest, and take care of my body, and I'd be able to fight it."

Because he also suffered from pulmonary embolism in 2012, he also switched to a low-sodium diet for nine months.

Fortunately, he is seemingly way better now and happy with his kids.

