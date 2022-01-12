Is Ben Affleck torn between the two Jennifers in his life?

Affleck has been sharing his story in the past months, revealing details about his struggles as a person and a then-husband to Jennifer Garner. But now that he is with Jennifer Lopez, things seemingly got better for the "Justice League" star.

However, a new report claimed he is having a hard time choosing the right woman for himself, that he is said to be reconciling with Garner while having a relationship with Lopez.

OK! Magazine's January 17 issue insisted that Affleck is trying to juggle his time and divide himself equally to Garner and Lopez. Per the magazine, the "Batman v Superman" star is trying to repair his broken marriage with his ex-wife.

Unfortunately, he is making all the efforts while ensuring that his relationship with Lopez would not be compromised.

"The fact that they even got back together feels like a miracle. He doesn't want to mess things up," the source said.



Is Ben Affleck Trying to Two-Time?

While Affleck-Garner shippers would definitely rejoice in the news is real, it is highly unlikely Affleck would fix things with his ex-wife romantically, especially when he wanted to put their marriage in the past.

For what it's worth, Affleck told Howard Stern that he felt trapped during his 13-year marriage with Garner. He revealed that his ex-wife remains the person he loves and respects, but he knew he should not be married anymore.

When they tried making their relationship work, they realized that they did not want what they have to be the model their children see.

"Part of why I was drinking alcohol is I was trapped. I can't leave because of my kids, I'm not happy, what do I do?" he said.

READ ALSO: [REPORT] Young Dolph's Suspected Killers Arrested Months After Rapper's Tragic Death

Instead of drowning himself in alcohol, the actor thought drinking might not be the solution - leading him to finally split from Garner.

In addition, there is no way he would risk his current relationship with Lopez. In fact, he already hinted at becoming a husband to her in his recent interview with Los Angeles Times.

Affleck revealed that his current priorities are his children and becoming a "good man, good person, and good husband." Although he did not mention Lopez, he was obviously referring to her as she is currently the love of his life.

READ MORE: Sorry, Jennifer Garner! Ben Affleck Credits Jennifer Lopez For 'Changing His Life' In New Intimate Interview