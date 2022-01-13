It seems like Kanye West and his rumored girlfriend Julia Fox are competing against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as they recently gave the paparazzi they wanted after packing PDA literally a day after the other couple was seen cuddling up with each other.

As seen on the photos obtained by Page Six, the actress and the rapper, who goes by "Ye," were seen being affectionate for each other outside of Delilah in Los Angeles, California.

After having dinner with A-list stars like Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross, Madonna, Antonio Brown, and many more, the pair shared a sweet embrace and kiss.

Just a day before their sighting, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson also went out on a "low-key" date night at Jon & Vinny's

Sources spoke to Us Weekly Magazine revealed that the couple dined over pizza and enjoyed "an intimate date." They were also "close together" throughout the time.

The couple, who are also in Los Angeles, was also seen getting ice cream after their dinner. The "Saturday Night Live" comedian and the beauty mogul held hands and shared some laughs before heading into their vehicle.

Julia Fox Spills More Information About Her Relationship With Kanye West

Speaking to her Forbidden Fruits podcast, the "Uncut Gems" actress gave fans a glimpse behind her relationship and the true connection with Kanye West.

Many people have been labeling their connection as a "PR Stunt," and she made it clear that the reason behind their recent PDAs is just she's "living in the moment" and she "doesn't have any expectations" with the relationship.

"There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't," she said. (via People Magazine)

The actress also clarified the actual score between her and the rapper, saying they don't have "labels" and they're making each other "feel better."

Julia Fox, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are all 'Connected'?

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Fox recognized the connection between her, West, Davidson, and Kardashian, saying it is "all love" and there's no feud or anything serious behind them.

The actress said people "go with their conspiracy theories" after the 2019 cover shoot of Paper Magazine circulated online, where she posed alongside the "Saturday Night Live" star.

When co-host Niki Takesh asked why the whole situation has been getting a lot of public attention, Fox said, "because it's meta."

"We were all connected, like even prior. You know what I mean?" she added.

