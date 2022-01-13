Queen Elizabeth II reportedly ran out of patience with Prince Andrew that she had no choice but made the brutal move of stripping off his titles.

Following the denied ruling of a US court judge over Prince Andrew's request to dismiss the civil lawsuit, Queen Elizabeth II decided to revoke her son's military titles and royal patronages.

Although it was a long time coming, a royal commentator branded the shocking move as something "brutal," especially since it proved Her Majesty's pledge to prioritize monarchy over blood.

On royal commentator Peter Hunt's official Twitter account, he shared a copy of the "Statement Regarding the Duke of York" from Royal Communications. He then called the move "brutal," especially since it showed the Queen's patience limit toward royals like Prince Andrew.

"The Windsors have shown that when the institution is under threat, dynastic preservation trumps flesh and blood," he wrote.

Other royal commentators shared the same sentiments, saying that the Queen usually acts in the best interest of her people and the monarchy. And that, unfortunately, did not excuse and exempt Prince Andrew due to his actions and their drawbacks.

Author of "Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell, and the Palace," Nigel Cawthorne noted that it was a sign that the Queen ran out of patience with her favorite son.

"The signal that evidence gathering in the Giuffre would now start in earnest, clearly triggered the stripping of Andrew's titles and functions," he wrote, as quoted by Express.

The Latest on Prince Andrew's Case

Queen Elizabeth II's decision was publicized through the statement shared on the Royal Family's Twitter page.

Her move came after a letter from more than 150 veterans of the Royal Navy, Army, and Air Force asked the Queen to revoke her son's titles and ranks in the armed forces. They reasoned out that the Duke of York fell short of the military's highest standards of "probity, honesty and honorable conduct."

"It is hard not to see, when senior officers are reportedly describing him as 'toxic', that he has brought the services he is associated with into disrepute," the letter went on.

The civil lawsuit filed by Giuffre will proceed. It is expected to reveal more details of how Prince Andrew assaulted her several times at the direction of Ghislaine Maxwell -- who was recently found guilty of charges related to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse claims.

