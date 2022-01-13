Prince Andrew lost all his bullets while trying to make a judge dismiss Virginia Giuffre's civil lawsuit, but he reportedly has one hope after all that.

The whole world will soon know further details about Prince Andrew's sexual assault case as Judge Lewis A. Kaplan denied the royal's request to dismiss the case.

"Ms. Giuffre's complaint is neither 'unintelligible' nor 'vague' nor 'ambiguous.' It alleges discrete incidents of sexual abuse in particular circumstances at three identifiable locations. It identifies to whom it attributes that sexual abuse," the ruling said.

Although the Duke of York does not have any chance to stop the lawsuit from reaching the higher court, he reportedly has the chance to contest the case.

BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said (via Express) that Prince Andrew can still choose to dispute it since it is a civil case and not a criminal case.



"If he decides to contest, both stories will then be susceptible to challenge. Andrews lawyers believe that he does have grounds, they believe that there are inconsistencies in Virginia's story and they are all keen to point these out," he said.

Was Motion to Dismiss Allowed?

Prince Andrew and his team tried several times to dismiss the case. Per former prosecutor and professor of sexual violence law Wendy Murphy, the US may have no jurisdiction on the case since neither Prince Andrew nor Giuffre lives in the country.

She also told Sky News that it is an interesting argument as the accuser has been living in Australia for quite some time.

However, Prince Andrew's team already used that fact to block the lawsuit and got rejected, as well.

For what it's worth, he made his second attempt by filing a motion where he claimed that the US court handling the case does not have jurisdiction over it.

"Ms. Giuffre alleges she is a citizen of the State of Colorado, the evidence demonstrates that she is actually domiciled in Australia, where she has lived for all but two of the past nineteen years," the motion filed by the duke's legal team said, as quoted by CNN.

Prince Andrew's US-based Andrew Brettler, said that they recently discovered evidence that could dismiss her claim that she is a resident of Colorado. Instead, she reportedly lives in Perth, Australia, with her husband and three children. She has also lived in the country for the past 19 years.

