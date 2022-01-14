Following her lengthy post addressing her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' "Good Morning America" appearance, eldest sister Britney Spears has again released a follow-up comment.

The "Toxic" singer has gained more media attention in another Twitter post coming after her younger sister. And this time, the 40-year-old star called her "a scum" after Jamie Lynn responded to her sister's post on January 13, affirming that she was "always here" for her.

In her new post, Britney straight up called her sister and wrote, ​​"Jamie Lynn...congrats babe! You've stooped to a whole new level of LOW."

Eldest Sister Slams Sibling Again

"I've never been around you with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!! The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut," the "Criminal" hitmaker added.



This came after the "Zoey 101" actress' claims during her controversial interview with Juju Chang, broadcasted on January 12. The 30-year-old celeb shared her strained relationship with her sister on national television while also promoting her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," coming out on January 18.

During her interview with ABC News, she recalled the time Britney once pulled out a knife and locked themselves in a room. "It's important to remember that I was a kid in that moment," Jamie Lynn told Chang.

"I was scared. That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn't want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn't feel safe," she confessed.

Jamie Lynn even admitted that Britney allegedly "cursed at" her in front of her daughter, Ivey, during a fight in 2020.

When she was questioned by the anchor why she would share such a vulnerable moment of Britney's with the world, Jamie Lynn admitted she was also frightened.

The singer continued her statement posted on January 14, "So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books."

"NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone." She further exclaimed that she was "actually very confused" with her younger sister's make-up stories stating, "it's honestly not like you at all !!!! Around the kids ???? Jamie Lynn, seriously ??? Come on !!!"

"Congrats on introducing your older sister the concept of getting LOW ... LOWER ... LOWEST ... because you win on that one, babe !!!!" Britney concluded.



