Britney Spears has recently gone after her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears once again after posting a lengthy Twitter post on Thursday, January 13.

Jamie has been headlining recently after her appearance on "Good Morning America," which happened last January 12, to promote her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said," coming out six days later.

In the "Criminal" singer's Twitter post, she shared a four-cuts statement and "specifically refuted" sister, claiming that her behavior had been "erratic, paranoid, and spiraling" over the years. Britney then labeled it an attempt to "sell a book at my expense."

The pop star said that she was able to watch her sister's interview while dealing with "a 104-degree fever." And she said that "it was actually kind of nice" to have a symptom that she "had to surrender to not caring" about her sister's claims regarding their relationship.

She continued in the lengthy note that things bothered her from the Wednesday interview. "My sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time... so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense ??? REALLY???" it wrote.

More Claims from The Eldest Sibling

Apart from that, Britney was also bothered by Jamie Lynn's one-on-one interview with Juju Chen. The journalist asked her to explain the issue surrounding the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards tribute, where Jamie Lynn performed Britney's biggest hits medley.

"I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. '[Jamie Lynn] never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!!" she exclaimed.

"If you were me, you might understand asking for 13 years for remixes to go into a small venue show and on tours !!!!' wrote Spears, who "seemed irked" that her sister was given a performance set that she'd wanted for herself.

Further from the lengthy post, Britney attacked her entire family, including mother Lynn and father Jamie, who "all got to DO IT and PLAY ME" as she "always sat there and took it." "But see now it's a joke ... the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams."

The "Toxic" hitmaker concluded her writing, saying, "Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!!" and informed her followers that she won't be active on Instagram for a while, adding, "The media, this business has always been extremely hateful to me."

"My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and try to make me look like the crazy one... My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them !!!!"

Following the lengthy post from the pop star, the youngest sibling, later on, left a reply on her Instagram.

